Samsung Galaxy S26 ‘Pro’ could become the new normal — and the Edge may vanish: Report

Samsung fans waiting for the Korean giant’s upcoming flagship series may experience excitement as well as disappointment. Several leaks and rumours are circulating in the tech world that hint at big changes coming to the non-foldable Galaxy smartphones. Some may look at it from a fresh perspective, while others may find their dreams shatter.

Galaxy S26 Pro could replace the standard S26? A new report from SamMobile indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro could actually be the Galaxy S26. What does it mean? The ‘Pro’ variant, about which we have been hearing for a long time via leaks, could be a way for Samsung to compete with Apple in the base variant category.

Notably, the report indicates that the Galaxy S25 successor could be the ‘Pro’ variant, a major change in Samsung's marketing strategy. This move is expected to signify a direct competition with the higher-end flagships of Apple, rather than going head-to-head with the base variant of iPhone 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may be replaced by S26+? Moreover, another report from 9To5Google suggests that the Galaxy S26 Edge could be dead and might be replaced with the alleged ‘Samsung Galaxy S26+’. The successor to last year's ultra-thin smartphone may not arrive, as it reportedly could not survive in the market due to poor sales. While users can expect some minimal changes, like a revamped camera design in the Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks, the middle variant of the S26 lineup may have more to offer than the base variants.

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M17 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone, in India. It features an Exynos 1330 processor, a 90Hz AMOLED display, expandable storage of up to 2TB, a triple rear camera setup, and One UI 7.

The handset is available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options. Pricing starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and ₹15,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.