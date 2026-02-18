Samsung Galaxy S26 series could see price hike as rising 2nm chip and memory costs mount ahead of Unpacked 2026: Report

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, but fresh reports indicate the new devices may arrive with higher price tags.

A report from South Korean publication IT Chosun suggests the company is facing mounting production costs, potentially making a price rise for the Galaxy S26 series increasingly difficult to avoid.

Rising production costs put pressure on pricing According to the report, Samsung is grappling with surging expenses linked to advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The standard Galaxy S26 is tipped to feature the new Exynos 2600 chipset in select markets, reportedly built on Samsung’s 2nm Gate All Around process.

The move to a more advanced fabrication node is said to significantly increase wafer and yield costs compared with earlier generations. As chip production becomes more complex, the financial burden on the company’s mobile division appears to be growing.

These rising component costs, particularly for memory and cutting-edge processors, are believed to be at the heart of the pricing dilemma.

Internal debate over market competitiveness Samsung is understood to be wary of how any increase could affect its position in the premium smartphone segment. The report claims the company had previously considered raising prices for the Galaxy S25 series but ultimately held back.

That decision was reportedly influenced by TM Roh, who leads Samsung’s Mobile eXperience and Device eXperience divisions and serves as President and co-chief executive of Samsung Electronics. At the time, maintaining competitive pricing was viewed as critical to protecting market share.

This year, however, absorbing additional manufacturing costs may prove more challenging. Industry observers suggest that Samsung could have limited room to manoeuvre if expenses continue to climb.

Concerns over competition with Apple Another factor weighing on Samsung’s strategy is competition from Apple. The US technology giant is widely rumoured to introduce its next iPhone line-up in September at prices comparable to its current models.

If Samsung opts for higher prices on the Galaxy S26 range, it could widen the gap between the two brands in the ultra-premium category, potentially influencing consumer buying decisions.

Launch event confirmed for 25 February Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will take place on 25 February in San Francisco. The company is expected to announce three models in the Galaxy S26 series: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

