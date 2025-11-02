Samsung Galaxy S26 series full Specs leaked: 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Power SoC and 5400mAh battery tipped

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its upcoming Galaxy S26 series, and fresh leaks have now revealed nearly all key specifications of the flagship smartphones. The new lineup — expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is tipped to deliver major improvements in camera performance, display technology, and artificial intelligence features.

Advertisement

Major Camera Upgrades for the Galaxy S26 series tipped According to tipster Alchimist Leaks, the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely boast a 6.9-inch Quad HD OLED display built on Samsung’s next-generation M14 panel. The device is said to introduce AI-powered privacy-screen functionality, allowing users to limit viewing angles for added discretion.

The Ultra model is also rumoured to feature an enhanced quad rear camera setup, including an updated 200-megapixel main sensor, a new ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom. The fourth lens could be either a 12-megapixel 3x or 50-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, depending on the final configuration Samsung selects.

The standard Galaxy S26 and S26+ are also tipped to receive camera enhancements. Both models could feature triple rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor (1/1.3 or 1/1.56-inch), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera.

Advertisement

Also Read | Samsung and Nvidia are building an AI chipmaking megafactory — What lies inside

New M14 OLED displays across the range? All three Galaxy S26 models are expected to adopt Samsung’s M14 OLED display technology with Quad HD resolution. The Galaxy S26 could feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the S26+ may offer a slightly larger 6.7-inch display. These panels are expected to deliver improved brightness, contrast, and energy efficiency compared to the previous generation.

Flagship Power and AI Integration Performance will reportedly be powered by either the Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, depending on the region. This continues Samsung’s long-standing dual-chip strategy, with Snapdragon versions typically available in North America and Exynos variants in Europe and other markets.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to retain S Pen support, highlighting its role as the productivity-focused model in the lineup.

Advertisement