Samsung Galaxy S26 series may outpace iPhone 17 with higher RAM offering: Report

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to debut soon, could feature a substantial upgrade in memory, according to a new leak. The flagship smartphone lineup, expectedly comprising the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, may come equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, a notable increase over their predecessors.

Leaked information shared by tipster Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve), referencing data from Macquarie Research, suggests that Samsung plans to offer 16GB RAM variants of all three Galaxy S26 models globally. This could be a considerable jump from the current Galaxy S25 series, where only the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 16GB RAM, and that too only in select regions such as South Korea and China. The base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models are presently limited to 12GB RAM configurations.

The reported memory enhancement appears aimed at supporting Samsung’s expanding suite of Galaxy AI tools, which are expected to play a major role in the S26 series. Increased RAM could also improve multitasking, gaming, and overall system performance, positioning Samsung’s next-gen flagships more competitively against rivals, particularly Chinese brands like OnePlus and Red Magic, which already offer smartphones with up to 24GB of RAM.

The leak also sheds light on Apple’s future plans. The iPhone 17 series, likely to launch in September, could introduce a 12GB RAM option across its lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This would mark a step up from the 8GB RAM currently found in the iPhone 16 range. However, Apple’s iPhone 18 series, tipped for release next year, is expected to maintain the same 12GB RAM configuration.