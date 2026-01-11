Samsung Galaxy S26 series tipped for February 25 global launch: What to expect

Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, later this year. The range is tipped to succeed the Galaxy S25 models that debuted in January 2025 and is likely to include three devices: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra. While Samsung has not confirmed any details, fresh leaks have reignited speculation around the launch timeline.

Galaxy S26 launch tipped for late February According to a new leak shared on X by well-known tipster Evan Blass, Samsung could host a global launch event for the Galaxy S26 series on February 25. The claim aligns with an earlier report from November 2025 that also pointed to the same date for the unveiling of all three models.

If this information proves accurate, it would mark a noticeable shift from Samsung’s usual schedule, as Galaxy S launches have traditionally taken place towards the end of January. Reports suggest the delay may be linked to internal adjustments to Samsung’s product lineup.

Sales may begin weeks after unveiling In addition to a later launch event, Samsung is also said to be pushing back the retail availability of the Galaxy S26 phones. Recent reports indicate that the devices may not go on sale until nearly a month after their official debut. This could see the Galaxy S26 range reaching consumers by late March.

Such a delay would be unusual for Samsung’s flagship releases, which typically follow a shorter gap between announcement and availability.

Conflicting reports keep timeline uncertain Not all leaks agree on a February launch. Earlier rumours had claimed that Samsung would stick to its traditional timeframe and host the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in late January. With no official confirmation from the company, the exact launch date remains uncertain, and the latest claims should be treated cautiously.

More concrete information about the Galaxy S26 series is expected to surface closer to the event.

Pricing concerns Samsung is also reportedly facing challenges in keeping prices in check for the Galaxy S26 lineup. Rising costs of memory and storage components could lead to higher prices compared to the Galaxy S25 series.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy S26 models are expected to feature different processors depending on the market. Select regions, including South Korea, may receive devices powered by Samsung’s upcoming 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, while other markets are likely to get versions equipped with Qualcomm’s 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.