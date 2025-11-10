Samsung Galaxy S26 tipped to feature 6.9mm thin body and Magnetic Qi2 charging support: What to expect

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26, is expected to launch in early 2026, and new leaks have now suggested what upgrades it might bring and how it could differ from its predecessors. According to reliable tipster @UniverseIce, the device will likely feature a sleeker 6.9mm design, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, and several hardware and software enhancements aimed at improving performance and usability.

Thinner Profile tipped According to a recent leak shared by the well-known tipster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S26 will likely feature an impressively slim 6.9mm body — around 0.3mm thinner than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25. The leak, reportedly showing a design diagram of the device, highlights a triple-camera setup placed within a vertical, pill-shaped module reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The design sketch also features a ring-shaped element on the rear panel, believed to be a built-in magnetic array for Qi2 wireless charging. If accurate, this would mark Samsung’s first smartphone to carry full Qi2 certification, setting it apart from earlier models that were only “Qi2 Ready” and required compatible magnetic cases.

Three Models Instead of Pro and Edge Variants Despite earlier rumours suggesting that Samsung might introduce Pro and Edge versions of the S26, recent reports indicate the company may stick to its traditional lineup: the base Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This decision aligns with Samsung’s familiar three-tier flagship strategy.

Expected Specifications and Features The Galaxy S26 is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, maintaining Samsung’s lead in display technology. Biometric security will likely be handled by an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Camera hardware could include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Powering the handset will likely be the Exynos 2600 processor built on a 2nm process, though regions such as North America may receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variant.

The phone is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, while software will arrive as One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, promising fresh design tweaks and new AI-driven features.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy S26 is anticipated to include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. The handset may retain its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.