Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get thinner bezels, bigger screen without growing in size

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is already drawing attention months ahead of its anticipated debut, with fresh leaks hinting at notable upgrades, particularly in the display department. Building on the enhancements seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which launched earlier this year, the upcoming model is rumoured to push screen boundaries even further.

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a 6.89-inch display, a modest yet meaningful increase from the 6.86-inch panel found on the current Galaxy S25 Ultra. Interestingly, despite the bump in display size, the device’s body is expected to retain its 77.6mm width. This suggests that Samsung may be shaving down the bezels further, potentially offering a more immersive viewing experience.

The tipster estimates that the bezels on the S26 Ultra could measure just 1.15mm, compared to the 1.2mm bezels on its predecessor, making it among the slimmest in the Galaxy S series lineup to date.

Beyond display enhancements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to come with significant camera and performance upgrades. Previous reports indicate that Samsung might switch to a new 200MP Sony CMOS sensor, sized at 1/1.1 inches, for the main camera. This would replace the 1/1.3-inch sensor used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, marking a possible departure from Samsung’s in-house sensor technology.

The camera setup is also tipped to include an upgraded laser autofocus module, potentially improving focus accuracy and working in tandem with the next-gen ProVisual Engine for enhanced image processing.

Under the hood, the handset is likely to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 "Elite 2 for Galaxy" chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It is also expected to carry an IP68 rating, offering resistance to water and dust.