Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to arrive in four colours including blue and violet

Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone lineup is already fuelling speculation, with a fresh leak offering a glimpse at the possible colour options for the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its expected February debut.

Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options tipped According to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch in at least four colour variants. Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared images said to show the SIM trays of the upcoming handset, revealing black, white, blue and purple finishes. Another tipster, Ahmed Qwaider, has suggested that violet may be positioned as the standout or hero colour for the device.

That said, these may not be the only shades available at launch. Samsung has a history of offering additional colours exclusively through its online store, so more options could be revealed closer to release.

Earlier leaks had claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might also be offered in an orange colour, reportedly similar to the Cosmic Orange finish seen on Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro models. However, this shade does not appear in the latest set of leaked images.

Subtle design tweaks expected Beyond colours, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a broadly familiar design. Leaks suggest a flat rear panel with gently curved edges, continuing Samsung’s recent design language. The phone is also tipped to feature a revised camera arrangement, with vertically aligned lenses placed within a raised camera island. This would mark a change from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has individually protruding camera lenses.

