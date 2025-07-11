Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to feature new Sony-made 200MP camera sensor and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset

The upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut with a 200MP main camera sourced from Sony, alongside a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor. This flagship smartphone aims to enhance imaging and performance, likely retaining a similar 6.9-inch display design.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published11 Jul 2025, 10:24 PM IST
According to a recent leak from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut with a significantly larger 200MP main camera sensor, reportedly sourced from Sony.
Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is already making headlines months ahead of its expected launch in January 2026. Early leaks are painting a clearer picture of what the South Korean tech giant has in store, with camera upgrades and performance enhancements leading the list of rumoured improvements.

According to a recent leak from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut with a significantly larger 200MP main camera sensor, reportedly sourced from Sony. If accurate, this would mark a notable shift in Samsung’s approach to mobile imaging, as the company has traditionally relied on its in-house ISOCELL sensors for its Ultra series.

The new sensor is tipped to measure 1/1.1 inches, an upgrade over the 1/1.3-inch sensor featured in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The larger sensor size is expected to offer enhanced light capture and improved image quality, particularly in low-light environments. While earlier rumours hinted at the use of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor once again, the switch to Sony’s CMOS technology could signify a strategic pivot in Samsung’s camera development.

Alongside the upgraded main camera, the S26 Ultra is said to house a versatile rear camera setup that includes a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The phone is also expected to benefit from Samsung’s next-generation ProVisual Engine, which aims to boost computational photography performance.

On the performance front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor, anticipated to be unveiled later this year. The device is rumoured to offer up to 16GB of RAM, promising top-tier performance across multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered features.

Design-wise, the handset is expected to retain a 6.9-inch display similar to its predecessor, though slimmer bezels may offer a more immersive viewing experience. As with previous Ultra models, the device is anticipated to carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

While none of these details have been officially confirmed, the early leaks suggest that Samsung is gearing up for a substantial refresh of its flagship line-up in 2026, with imaging technology and raw performance at the forefront.

