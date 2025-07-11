Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to feature new Sony-made 200MP camera sensor and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is already making headlines months ahead of its expected launch in January 2026. Early leaks are painting a clearer picture of what the South Korean tech giant has in store, with camera upgrades and performance enhancements leading the list of rumoured improvements.

According to a recent leak from Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut with a significantly larger 200MP main camera sensor, reportedly sourced from Sony. If accurate, this would mark a notable shift in Samsung’s approach to mobile imaging, as the company has traditionally relied on its in-house ISOCELL sensors for its Ultra series.

The new sensor is tipped to measure 1/1.1 inches, an upgrade over the 1/1.3-inch sensor featured in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The larger sensor size is expected to offer enhanced light capture and improved image quality, particularly in low-light environments. While earlier rumours hinted at the use of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor once again, the switch to Sony’s CMOS technology could signify a strategic pivot in Samsung’s camera development.

Alongside the upgraded main camera, the S26 Ultra is said to house a versatile rear camera setup that includes a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP 3x telephoto shooter, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The phone is also expected to benefit from Samsung’s next-generation ProVisual Engine, which aims to boost computational photography performance.

On the performance front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 processor, anticipated to be unveiled later this year. The device is rumoured to offer up to 16GB of RAM, promising top-tier performance across multitasking, gaming, and AI-powered features.

Design-wise, the handset is expected to retain a 6.9-inch display similar to its predecessor, though slimmer bezels may offer a more immersive viewing experience. As with previous Ultra models, the device is anticipated to carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

