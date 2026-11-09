Samsung Galaxy S27 launch tipped for early 2027: 4 models, new Pro variant and expected specs

Samsung is reportedly planning a major upgrade for its next flagship range, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series, which could launch in January or February 2027. The lineup may expand to four models: the Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro and S27 Ultra. Leaks point to changes in camera hardware, processors, display technology and wireless charging.

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According to Android Headlines, the series could add built-in magnets for wireless charging accessories, while the Pro and Ultra may get an upgraded privacy display and 200MP main cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S27 design may get magnetic charging support Samsung may roll out a new rear camera design for the Galaxy S27 series. Android Headlines had earlier reported on the possible CAD drawings of the devices and, more recently, looked at a dummy device based on the leaked design. The new setup is said to be similar to Apple's camera island on the iPhone Pro models.

It may also have integrated magnets for wireless charging accessories, which could reduce the need for external magnetic cases. Samsung could have designed its rear cameras to fit with the magnets without making the phone any thicker.

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Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra design leaked ahead of 2027 launch

Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra tipped to get privacy display According to SamMobile, Samsung is reportedly working on an improved privacy display feature for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has introduced a technology that restricts screen visibility from the side.

The expected display sizes are as follows:

Galaxy S27: 6.3 inches

Galaxy S27 Plus: 6.7 inches

Galaxy S27 Pro: 6.5 inches

Galaxy S27 Ultra: 6.9 inches Galaxy S27 processor details: Exynos 2700 and Snapdragon chips The standard and Plus variants may be equipped with Samsung's Exynos 2700 chipset in Europe, according to Notebookcheck. The Pro variant could have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and the Ultra may receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.

All three chipsets are reportedly2 nm. The Exynos 2700 is expected to include a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, but this has not yet been confirmed.

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Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra may feature 200MP cameras One of the biggest features of the premium models might be the enhanced cameras. The Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra are expected to come equipped with a 200MP primary camera, while an ultrawide sensor with AF is tipped at 50MP.

The Ultra could additionally feature a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, while the Pro may get a 10MP or 12MP telephoto sensor. The two models are also rumoured to have a 16MP front camera.

Galaxy S27 Ultra battery, charging and software The Galaxy S27 Ultra may be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Pro might get a 5,000 mAh battery. Both models will support 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

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The series will be running Android 17 and Samsung's One UI 9.0. Samsung may also continue to provide 7 years of software updates.

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Samsung Galaxy S27 launch timeline and expected price Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S27 lineup in January or February 2027, although an official launch date is yet to be announced.

Early estimates place the Galaxy S27 Pro between $1,200 and $1,399 (approximately ₹1.13 lakh to ₹1.32 lakh). The Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be the next model up in the Galaxy S series. These are preliminary estimates, though, and Samsung has not confirmed the specs and pricing.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.