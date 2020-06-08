GURUGRAM : Samsung today announced the launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a stylish tablet designed for both work and play. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an in-box S Pen, immersive display and premium Uni-body metal design.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's S Pen

The S Pen is can help you multitask with its ergonomic design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing 7.03g can help you in note taking and drawing. S Pen snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without the concern of misplacing it. The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free.

Light Weight and Stylish Design

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels. Weighing 467 gm, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has an intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools.

Galaxy Tab S6 Specs

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. It comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience. Users can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even when your smartphone is out of reach or in another room. With Samsung Kids, users can allow daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain applications and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colorful learning apps and games. Netflix and Spotify will come installed in Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Price and offers

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in 4/64 GB variant and is priced at ₹31,999 for LTE version and ₹27,999 for Wi-Fi version.. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colours - Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi variant) will be available only on Samsung.co and Amazon.in. Customers can pre-book Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting today till June 16 on Samsung.com, at select retail outlets and leading online portals.

By pre-booking the device, customers can avail exciting offers of redeeming either Galaxy Buds+ (worth INR 11900) at INR 2999 only or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover (worth INR 4999) at INR 2500 only. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17.

