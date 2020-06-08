Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India, booking starts today

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with dual speakers, with sound powered by AKG. It comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience. Users can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even when your smartphone is out of reach or in another room. With Samsung Kids, users can allow daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain applications and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colorful learning apps and games. Netflix and Spotify will come installed in Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.