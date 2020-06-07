Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S-Pen support to launch in India: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on the cards and the South Korean company has given us a date for its launch in India. Samsung will be launching the tablet on 8 June. The device has been listed on Amazon India and even on the company's official website.

Amazon India website claims that the device will be available for pre-orders from 8 June which also leads us to believe that the new Samsung tablet will be launching on the same day. The company has already started taking registrations from interested buyers.

Amazon India website claims that the device will be available for pre-orders from 8 June which also leads us to believe that the new Samsung tablet will be launching on the same day. The company has already started taking registrations from interested buyers.

The new tablet from Samsung will be launched with S-Pen support. The company has teased the S-pen functionality in a tweet. Samsung India’s Twitter account is counting down the launch of the device.

The tablet comes with a 10.4-inch TFT screen with 1200x2000 resolution. The tab is powered by an octa-core chip with 4GB of RAM. In other markets, Samsung offers the tablet with two variants, 64GB and 128GB and the memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Tab Lite comes with a 7,040mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the tab gets a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support.

The device houses a primary 8MP lens with auto-focus and support for 1080p at 30fps. The front camera houses a 5MP lens.

