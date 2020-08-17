Samsung had earlier launched the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the company’s unpacked event earlier this month. Along with that, there plenty other devices in various form factors that were unveiled. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ were also showcased during the event. The company might soon launch the tablets in India as well.

Amazon India has listed the new Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ on their website with a dedicated page about the two tablets. However, interested buyers might still have to wait for a bit longer as right now only the ‘Notify me’ option is available. During the launch Samsung had claimed that the tablets will be available for purchase beginning August 21 in select markets, one of which could be India.

Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display and Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display – both supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture. The display is assisted by quad speakers which offer sound by AKG. The tablets get up to 120Hz refresh rate. For connectivity, the tablets are equipped with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The tablets will be available in three colors – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze.

The new tablets will be powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset Snapdragon 865+. The company also provides the Xbox Game Pass for gamers. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a 8000mAh battery.

In terms of the optics, the Tab S7 gets a dual camera setup. One of these is a wide angle 13MP unit and the other is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

