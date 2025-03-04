If you're in the market for a new Android tablet and don't want to splurge upwards of ₹40,000 to 50,000, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could be a great option, especially at its currently discounted price on Amazon India. The tablet can be bought for around ₹31,000, depending on the offers available. Let us tell you all about this deal and the tablet's specifications so you can make an informed decision.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Discount: Amazon Offer Details Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at a 22 percent discount, bringing its price down to ₹34,999 from its MRP of ₹44,999. On top of this, you can avail an additional ₹4,000 discount on SBI Bank credit cards, reducing the net effective price to ₹30,999—a total discount of ₹14,000.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Specifications The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2304 × 1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which is built on a 5nm process and paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. Further, the base model offers 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM.

For cameras, the tablet features an 8MP wide rear camera that supports up to 8K recording at 30fps. The front houses a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera, and audio is handled by stereo speakers tuned by AKG.