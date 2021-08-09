The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 11 with the slogan "Get ready to unfold". TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung, has confirmed that the company will be launching the next iterations of its foldables phones. If you need further confirmation, the invite for the event bears silhouettes of what looks like the two foldable offerings from the company - Fold and Flip - placed next to each other.

