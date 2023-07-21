Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, new Galaxy Watch series, and more3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Samsung is hosting the Unpacked event on July 26, where they will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, a new Galaxy Watch series, and a Galaxy tablet.
Samsung is set to host the Unpacked event on July 26. The focus of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be on the next series of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, there is more to anticipate. Leaks and rumors suggest that we can also expect a new Galaxy Watch series and a Galaxy tablet to be unveiled during the event.
