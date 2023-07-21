comScore
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, new Galaxy Watch series, and more
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, new Galaxy Watch series, and more

Samsung is hosting the Unpacked event on July 26, where they will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, a new Galaxy Watch series, and a Galaxy tablet.

Unpacked event which will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, its official website at Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST on July 26. (Samsung)Premium
Unpacked event which will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, its official website at Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST on July 26. (Samsung)

Samsung is set to host the Unpacked event on July 26. The focus of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will be on the next series of foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, there is more to anticipate. Leaks and rumors suggest that we can also expect a new Galaxy Watch series and a Galaxy tablet to be unveiled during the event. 

Here is everything that we expect to see during the Samsung event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to recent leaks, Samsung is rumored to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, the upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is presently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to photography, it seems likely that the phone will retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an IP58 rating, indicating improved water and dust resistance capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Like the Z Flip 5, the upcoming Samsung Fold smartphone is slated to receive a significant upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Notably, it is anticipated to feature a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In the photography department, the phone might impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Furthermore, for selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected to be available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

In addition to its foldable lineup, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which could include the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. While concrete details are scarce at the moment, there have been suggestions that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model might also receive an OLED panel, similar to the premium variants in the series. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series 

The Galaxy Unpacked event might also introduce the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks indicate that this smartwatch could feature curved glass and offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Excitingly, Samsung has confirmed that the watch will support WhatsApp, enabling users to access the messaging platform directly from their wrists. Additionally, the watch is rumored to come with a temperature sensor, allowing users to measure the temperature of nearby objects conveniently. With these enhancements, the Galaxy Watch 6 series promises to be a compelling addition to Samsung's wearable lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

According to a report from Tom's Guide, Samsung might take this opportunity during the event to offer a preview of the more affordable Galaxy S23 FE. While the Galaxy S22 FE was skipped, there are indications that we could see a scaled-down version of the flagship series this time around. Some previous reports have suggested that the phone may be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.

