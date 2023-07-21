Here is everything that we expect to see during the Samsung event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to recent leaks, Samsung is rumored to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, the upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is presently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to photography, it seems likely that the phone will retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an IP58 rating, indicating improved water and dust resistance capabilities.