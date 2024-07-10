Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Korean giant Samsung is all set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024. The event is anticipated to showcase the latest in foldable technology, smartwatches, and other cutting-edge accessories. This year's announcements might come amid a surge in AI-powered innovations within the smartphone industry.
The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 6:30 PM IST and can be streamed live on Samsung's official YouTube channel. Key highlights of the event are expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, offering enhanced performance compared to their predecessors.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Will there be Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors have been complex, suggesting the Unpacked event will reveal a single model, excluding the speculated "Ultra." However, a new report from WinFutire (via 9to5Google) now hints that Samsung may still develop a high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra," amidst pressure from Honor Magic V3's impending launch in China. Uncertainty lingers whether this "Ultra" is akin to the rumored "Slim" model.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: From Galaxy Z Flip 6 to Watch Ultra - everything we expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Leading Samsung's lineup could be the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, both antiticpated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Z Fold 6 may feature a Titanium finish, a 7.6-inch inner display, and a 6.3-inch cover display, with storage options up to 1TB. The Z Flip 6 could have a 6.7-inch main display and an improved hinge mechanism.
Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung is also likely to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the latter expected to boast a titanium case and sapphire crystal display.
Galaxy Ring
Additionally, the health-focused Galaxy Ring is also likely to make an appearance today.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Rounding out Samsung's showcase could be the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the latest in its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup. These earbuds are expected to feature a semi-transparent case and stem design, combining style with functionality.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung welcomes GalaxyAI in Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung has welcomed GalaxyAI in Delhi, with its post on X, saying, “#GalaxyAI is here. Can you guess in which city? Hint: Not exactly heart-shaped, but some people call it the heart of India. Stay tuned! 😉 Galaxy Unpacked on 10 July, 2024 at 6:30 PM. #SamsungUnpacked."
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Where and how to watch the livestream
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, and you can catch it live on Samsung's official YouTube channel.