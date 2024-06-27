Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Pre-reservations open for Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6
Samsung's pre-reservation initiative for the Galaxy Z series smartphones ahead of the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris offers exclusive benefits for early access customers, including token payments and advanced AI integration.
Samsung is generating significant buzz with the pre-reservation initiative for its highly awaited Galaxy Z series smartphones, part of the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10, 2024, in Paris. This event is expected to showcase groundbreaking innovations, emphasizing the integration of advanced AI into Samsung's latest devices.