Samsung's pre-reservation initiative for the Galaxy Z series smartphones ahead of the July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris offers exclusive benefits for early access customers, including token payments and advanced AI integration.

Samsung is generating significant buzz with the pre-reservation initiative for its highly awaited Galaxy Z series smartphones, part of the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10, 2024, in Paris. This event is expected to showcase groundbreaking innovations, emphasizing the integration of advanced AI into Samsung's latest devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pre-reservation scheme, which kicked off recently, allows enthusiasts to secure early access to the new Galaxy Z series by making a token payment of ₹2000. This initiative is available through multiple channels, including Samsung's official website, exclusive stores, major online retailers like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, as well as various leading retail outlets across India. Those who opt to pre-reserve are set to enjoy exclusive benefits worth up to ₹7000 upon completing their purchase.

In addition to the smartphones, Samsung is also offering a similar pre-reservation deal for its upcoming Galaxy ecosystem products. By paying ₹1999, customers can unlock benefits worth up to ₹6499, making this an attractive offer for tech enthusiasts looking to upgrade their entire suite of devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the unveiling of the next generation of foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These models are expected to showcase significant advancements, including enhanced AI capabilities and a more refined design.

According to a report by Smartprix, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in three storage configurations in the US: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with prices set at $1899.99, $2019.99, and $2259.99, respectively. This marks a $100 increase across all variants compared to last year’s models, likely reflecting the advanced features and design improvements.

The new foldable smartphones are likely to be offered in three colors: Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink, and will be lighter than their predecessors, weighing 239 grams compared to the previous 253 grams. This reduction in weight is part of Samsung's efforts to enhance user experience and portability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides the foldable phones, Samsung is expected to introduce new designs and upgrades for its wearable technology, including the Galaxy Buds 3 series and the all-new Galaxy Ring. These devices will likely feature seamless integration with the Galaxy AI, promising users a more interconnected and intelligent ecosystem.

As the anticipation builds, Samsung has announced that it will release teasers, trailers, and updates leading up to the Galaxy Unpacked event. This will provide eager fans with glimpses of what to expect, further fueling excitement for the official announcements on July 10.

