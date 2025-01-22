Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: When, where and how to watch livestream- what all to expect

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Govind Choudhary

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Galaxy S25 series launch is set for January 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. The event will stream on YouTube. Key models include the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, with upgraded chipsets and camera features anticipated, alongside a possible S25 Slim variant.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: Welcome to our live coverage of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event! Starting at 11:30 PM IST, the event will unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series, featuring the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and a rumored S25 Slim. 

All models are likely to boast the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM (Ultra with 16GB), and advanced camera setups, with the S25 Ultra sporting a 200MP sensor. Design upgrades include rounded corners for the Ultra. Stay tuned for real-time updates!

 

22 Jan 2025, 04:58:39 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Are we going to witness the biggest design shift for Galaxy S25 Ultra? 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Samsung is expected to shake things up with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as it is likely to introduce a rounded design instead of the boxy look seen in previous Ultra models. However, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ could retain a more traditional design.

22 Jan 2025, 04:49:29 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Galaxy S25 series specifications tipped 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays.

22 Jan 2025, 04:41:24 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Galaxy Unpacked 2025 to kick off tonight!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Samsung’s biggest event of the year is here! Stay tuned as we bring you live updates on the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, a rumored Galaxy S25 Slim and possible Samsung's XR headset project, codenamed 'Project Moohan.'

22 Jan 2025, 04:29:16 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: How to Watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event in India

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Fans can catch the event live via Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 11:30 PM IST. Additionally, those keen to follow the updates directly on the go can revisit detailed coverage on various platforms, including real-time analysis of the announcements.

