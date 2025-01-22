LIVE UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: When, where and how to watch livestream- what all to expect

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 04:58 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Galaxy S25 series launch is set for January 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. The event will stream on YouTube. Key models include the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, with upgraded chipsets and camera features anticipated, alongside a possible S25 Slim variant.