Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: When, where and how to watch livestream- what all to expect

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event LIVE: The Galaxy S25 series launch is set for January 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. The event will stream on YouTube. Key models include the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, with upgraded chipsets and camera features anticipated, alongside a possible S25 Slim variant.