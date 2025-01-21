Samsung is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series tomorrow, 22 January 2025, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Set to kick off at 11:30 PM IST, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, offering tech enthusiasts a front-row seat to the brand’s latest innovations.

Here is a look at what to expect from the new flagship lineup and how to tune in.

How to Watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event in India Fans can catch the event live via Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 11:30 PM IST. Additionally, those keen to follow the updates directly on the go can revisit detailed coverage on various platforms, including real-time analysis of the announcements.

Galaxy S25 Series: Four Models on the Cards Samsung is expected to unveil three main models in the Galaxy S25 series: the base Galaxy S25, the S25 Plus, and the premium S25 Ultra. Additionally, rumours suggest a possible Galaxy S25 Slim, a new special edition device sporting a compact 6.4-inch display.

All models are tipped to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a powerhouse processor designed to rival Apple’s A18 Pro and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. Standard specifications across the lineup are expected to include 12GB of RAM, while the S25 Ultra could offer a top-tier 16GB variant.

Advanced Cameras and Refined Designs The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Slim are said to feature a triple-camera setup, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. The S25 Ultra, however, is rumoured to boast a quad-camera array similar to its predecessor. This could include a 200MP primary wide sensor, a 50MP 5x periscope lens, an ultra-wide shooter, and a secondary telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom.

Design-wise, the S25 and S25 Plus are likely to retain the flat display and minimalist camera layout of the S24 series. Meanwhile, the S25 Ultra could mark a significant departure, adopting rounded corners for improved ergonomics—contrasting with the sharp-edged aesthetic of its predecessor. The premium model is also expected to retain a titanium build, ensuring durability and a sleek finish.

