Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 LIVE Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Watch 8 Series and what more to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 LIVE Updates: Samsung event kicks off today (9 July) at 7:30 PM IST in Brooklyn, New York. The tech giant is expected to unveil its new foldable smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Leaks also suggest the debut of a budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Govind Choudhary
Published9 Jul 2025, 04:32 PM IST
In addition to its mainline foldables, speculation points to a more affordable model, possibly titled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This Fan Edition variant would follow Samsung’s existing naming strategy for offering toned-down versions of its flagship devices at lower price points.

