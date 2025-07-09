Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 LIVE Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, Watch 8 Series and what more to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025 LIVE Updates: Samsung is gearing up to host its bi-annual Galaxy Unpacked event today (9 July), with proceedings scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM ET) in Brooklyn, New York. The tech firm is widely anticipated to reveal the latest generation of its foldable smartphones, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, during the showcase.

In addition to its mainline foldables, speculation points to a more affordable model, possibly titled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This Fan Edition variant would follow Samsung’s existing naming strategy for offering toned-down versions of its flagship devices at lower price points.