Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: Date, time and everything expected

As the clock ticks down to Samsung Unpacked 2024, tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the revelation of Samsung's newest flagship smartphones—the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Set to take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET (11:30 PM IST) in San Jose, California, this event is poised to be more than just a platform for unveiling state-of-the-art devices; it will also introduce innovative 'Galaxy AI' features.

According to a report by Android Police, here is a concise preview of what to expect at the imminent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Certainly, the spotlight of the event is expected to be on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, positioned as Samsung's flagship for the year 2024. Insights from leaks and speculations outline its notable characteristics, including a level 6.8-inch screen boasting an impressive peak brightness exceeding 2,500 nits, titanium edges for a luxurious touch, and a design progression that upholds the sophistication of its forerunner.

Reportedly, there are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and storage options extending up to 1TB of UFS 4.0. The battery capacity is expected to remain at 5,000mAh, with consistent wired charging speeds of 25/45W. '

The camera configuration, a signature feature of Samsung flagship devices, is anticipated to once again leave a lasting impression. The primary 200MP and 12MP ultra-wide cameras are likely to persist, while a notable change in the zoom setup to a 5x shooter is expected to enhance photo quality.

Anticipated to uphold the dimensions of their forerunners, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are poised to feature 6.2-inch and 6.5-inch LTPO panels, respectively. The visual appeal is enhanced by dynamic refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. While the S24 Plus might showcase a QHD plus resolution, the S24 is expected to maintain FHD plus resolution.

Both variants will showcase an updated version of Armor Aluminum and will come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow color options. The chipset choices encompass Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with the latter reserved exclusively for the US market. The S24 Plus receives a RAM increase to 12GB, while the S24 retains 8GB. Although larger batteries are expected, the charging speeds remain consistent.

In terms of cameras, the S24 duo keeps its 50MP primary sensor without any hardware modifications. There is a possibility of introducing in-sensor 2x zoom, aiming to enhance their photography capabilities.

Apart from the hardware aspects, Samsung intends to engage audiences with its Galaxy AI features. Drawing inspiration from the positive reception of AI in 2023, Samsung seeks to rival the Pixel 8 by integrating AI-driven functionalities. One noteworthy tool, similar to Magic Editor, enables users to modify and improve photos, including the removal of undesirable elements. Another enticing prospect is the real-time translation of phone calls facilitated by AI.

Rumors indicate the potential inclusion of more AI-powered features, including generative AI wallpaper and automatic formatting in Samsung Notes. Although certain functionalities may necessitate an internet connection and a Samsung account, these advancements underscore Samsung's dedication to leading the way in AI technology.

