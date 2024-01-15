Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024: Date, time and everything expected
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be the highlight of the Samsung Unpacked event, featuring a 6.8-inch screen, titanium edges, and a sophisticated design. Speculations suggest it will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.
As the clock ticks down to Samsung Unpacked 2024, tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the revelation of Samsung's newest flagship smartphones—the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Set to take place on January 17 at 1 pm ET (11:30 PM IST) in San Jose, California, this event is poised to be more than just a platform for unveiling state-of-the-art devices; it will also introduce innovative 'Galaxy AI' features.