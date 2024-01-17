Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 highlights: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra and Galaxy AI launched

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Everything SAMSUNG announced at Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024, Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S24 series, featuring the standout Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, Vision Booster, and a titanium frame. The Ultra boasts an impressive camera system with a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom. The Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 offer similar features with varying specifications, targeting different market segments. A notable addition is the introduction of Galaxy AI, enhancing communication with features like Live Translate and Note Assist. The devices also introduce Circle to Search, a gesture-based search feature powered by Google. Samsung commits to sustainability by offering seven years of software updates for the Galaxy S24 lineup. The event concluded with a teaser for the "Galaxy Ring," an AI-infused health tracking wearable. To read more click here

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung announces its Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Samsung announces its AI-powered smart ring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series prices Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at $799

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $ 1299

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy S24 Ultra gets Titanium frame Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets titanium build, gets more slimmer and becomes more durable, claims Samsung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung collaborates with YouTuber Mr. Beast Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: YouTuber Mr. Beast reveals AI-powered camera features of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy S24 Ultra camera modes Expert RAW

Night photography

AI edits {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Galaxy S24 Ultra camera specs It gets a 50MP Wide Camera with OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera with F2.2, FOV 80˚

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung announces Circle to Search feature Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Now you can simply circle, scribble and tap on any item in an image and search the item on Google using the “Circle to Search" feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Google and Samsung partner with Gemini on S24 devices Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Google and Samsung partner with Gemini-powered apps on Galaxy S24 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: AI Note Assist revealed; helps to summarize notes Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: With AI Samsung Notes Assist, you can convert your notes into summaries and key highlights, revealed Samsung. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: "New way of expression" with Photomojis Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Samsung reveals how your stickers and photos can turn into “Photomojis" for a new way of conversation with Gemini powered tools.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Real-time voice translations announced Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: With Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, now you can get two-way real-time live translations. This feature even supports 13 languages and remembers language setting as well.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: “Phone of Future” Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Samsung announces 7 years of security updates and OS updates!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 begins! Samsung starts the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 livestream.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, Galaxy AI and everything expected at Unpacked event 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) recently shared a leaked promotional video offering a sneak peek at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup's innovative AI features before the official launch. The video highlights advanced AI functionalities, especially in the camera department. Users can effortlessly manipulate photos by drawing circles around objects, allowing actions like shrinking, deleting, and moving within images. According to Android Headlines, the leak hints at live translation capabilities integrated into the Galaxy S24 series, promising real-time language translations during calls on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: What all to expect Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing three models: Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The highlight is the incorporation of advanced Galaxy AI features, offering tools like Magic Editor for photo enhancement and real-time AI-driven phone call translations. Notably, the S24 series promises an extended 7-year software and OS support. The Galaxy S24 is anticipated to feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The S24+ boasts a 6.7-inch display, improved camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with fast charging. The flagship S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a powerful quad-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor. Read full article: Click here

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Expected prices in India Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Rumors suggest that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, may be priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,05,999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ was priced at ₹94,999 last year. The top-tier model among the three, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to have a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. Early predictions indicate that the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, might be priced in the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 to begin in 30 mins Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Stay tuned for the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024, set to begin in 30 mins!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: How to watch the livestream Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for 11:30 pm in Indian Standard Time (IST). Samsung plans to globally livestream the event on its official website and YouTube channel, promising significant announcements. Stay tuned for all the exciting updates on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: 1 hour to go for Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Get ready for the much-anticipated premiere of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Just an hour remaining until the grand unveiling!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung could unveil smart ring at Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: At the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung is rumored to introduce its inaugural smart ring, a pioneering health-tracking device aiming to surpass the precision of current smartwatches. The tech giant is actively developing the Samsung Galaxy smart ring, seeking to redefine health monitoring and potentially replace existing devices. Speculation and reports strongly hint at its unveiling during the Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S24 series is also expected to be showcased. Ice Universe, a reliable source on Weibo, suggests the smart ring may steal the spotlight, potentially outshining Galaxy Watch models as the primary health-tracking device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Tipster offers glimpses of Galaxy S24 Series' leaks Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Notable tipster Evan Blass offers some glimpses of the Galaxy S24 Series' leaks. Have a look!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Leaked promo video of Samsung Galaxy S24 hints at live translation feature Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) recently shared a leaked promotional video offering a sneak peek at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup's innovative AI features before the official launch. The video highlights advanced AI functionalities, especially in the camera department. Users can effortlessly manipulate photos by drawing circles around objects, allowing actions like shrinking, deleting, and moving within images. According to Android Headlines, the leak hints at live translation capabilities integrated into the Galaxy S24 series, promising real-time language translations during calls on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: 3 hours to go for Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024! Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Get ready for the much-anticipated premiere of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Just 3 hours remaining until the grand unveiling!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Galaxy AI likely to roll out Magic Editor tool, real-time translation, more Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: The Galaxy S24 series is likely to introduce One UI 6.1, featuring a suite of AI tools collectively named "Galaxy AI." Leaks suggest exciting enhancements, including real-time translation during calls for seamless multilingual conversations. Samsung Gallery is expected to unveil an AI-powered Magic Editor for photo enhancement. The Samsung keyboard may integrate AI for conversational tones and emoji suggestions, as per leaks. Users can look forward to dynamic, context-aware backgrounds with the AI wallpaper feature. The note-taking is expected to get improvement with AI processing, promising a more organized and user-friendly interface, suggests leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Tipster hints at AI generated web page summary feature with OneUI 6.1 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Tarun Vats, a well-known tipster, has hinted at the AI features of OneUI 6.1. In his tweet, he stated, "OneUI 6.1 ✨ Summarize and translate webpages: Simply tap the Browsing assist icon to receive a summary or translation of the current webpage, driven by advanced intelligence." As per his post, utilizing AI, users can access web page summaries by tapping the browsing icon, adding a convenient feature to OneUI 6.1.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Tipster hints at AI wallpaper generation feature with OneUI 6.1 Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Renowned tipster Tarun Vats shared details about the OneUI 6.1 feature generated by AI. In his tweet, he mentioned, "OneUI 6.1 ✨ Generate your own wallpaper: Choose categories and keywords, then witness the creation of new wallpapers. Different every time!!" According to his post, crafting personalized tweets is now simplified with the innovative AI wallpaper generation feature of OneUI 6.1.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: 4 hours to go! Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Brace yourself for the highly awaited debut of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Just 4 hours left until the big reveal!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: A recent hands-on video shared by user BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) has surfaced online, revealing the purported design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The video showcases a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, surrounded by remarkably thin bezels. The right edge of the handset features the power button and volume rockers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: New COOL feature for gaming enthusiasts tipped Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to feature expanded vapor chambers, aiming to improve cooling efficiency for enhanced performance, as indicated by tipster Tarun Vats. Allegedly, the Galaxy S24's vapor chamber could be 1.5 times larger than its predecessor, the S24 Plus might see a 1.6 times increase, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra could boast a vapor chamber 1.9 times larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Substantiating the speculation, leaked presentation slides shared by another tipster on X confirm a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, lending credibility to the anticipated cooling enhancements. Read full article: Click here

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra expected prices Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: As the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series launch approaches, anticipated prices have surfaced. According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, is expected to start at $1299 in the US—a $100 increase from its predecessor, which launched at $1199 for the same configuration. Similarly, price hikes are predicted for the standard models, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 projected to be priced at $899, and the Galaxy S24 Plus at $999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: 5 hours to go! Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Get ready for the highly awaited debut of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Just 5 hours left until the big reveal!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Updates: Leaks hint at ‘Circle to Search’ feature; what is all about? Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: A notable detail from the Galaxy S24 leaks introduces 'Circle to Search,' an innovative Google-powered feature enabling users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without relying on screenshots. This functionality involves circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping to identify points of interest, resembling a potential evolution of Google Lens, potentially integrated with the S-Pen. Moreover, this leak highlights the deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, raising anticipation for Google Assistant with Bard to be featured in the Galaxy S24 series as part of Samsung's latest AI advancements.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live : Pre-order deals revealed Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live: Explore the enticing pre-order incentives Samsung has prepared for its flagship smartphones, enhancing the Galaxy S24 experience. In a unique move, Samsung allowed early reservations with a $50 credit for those securing their spot by January 16th. Additionally, a "double your storage" option is anticipated, enabling customers to receive a higher storage variant than their initial order—such as upgrading from a 128 GB to a 256 GB model or a 512 GB to a massive 1 TB for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. These exclusive offers add an extra layer of excitement for potential buyers.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Will Samsung introduce Google Pixel 8 like AI features? Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to introduce futuristic AI features, potentially similar to Google Pixel 8. Leaked promotional ads suggest a subscription model for advanced AI capabilities, with free access until 2025, followed by a possible fee. The features may include AI-based optical zoom, object removal in photos, translations, and selfie camera enhancements. The rumored 7-year Android update support adds to the anticipated appeal. While leaks lack official confirmation, the trend of tech giants adopting subscription models for premium AI services aligns with the industry's evolving landscape.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: All we know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus leaks Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Galaxy S24+ may sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor and 12MP ultra wide-angle camera. The S24+ could house a 4,900 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: The Galaxy S24, Samsung's standard variant is likely to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a potential 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, rumors suggest it might adopt the top-tier Ultra's 1Hz refresh rate. In the US and Canada, the S24 could house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while other regions may get the Exynos 2400 SOC. Expected to run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, the device could showcase a triple camera system (50MP+10MP+12MP).

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: All we know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks Titanium frame: Reportedly, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a titanium frame, rivaling Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models for durability and weight. Processor: Likely to be equipped with the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the flagship could promise a substantial power boost, making it an enticing choice for gamers with a larger vapor chamber to prevent overheating. Camera: The quad-camera setup, potentially with 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP sensors, is expected to leverage new chip and AI enhancements for improved performance. AI features: Samsung is likely to unveil innovative AI features, including "Circle to Search," live translation for calls, night zoom improvements, and "Note Assist" in the Notes app at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: What all to expect Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing three models: Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. The highlight is the incorporation of advanced Galaxy AI features, offering tools like Magic Editor for photo enhancement and real-time AI-driven phone call translations. Notably, the S24 series promises an extended 7-year software and OS support. The Galaxy S24 is anticipated to feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The S24+ boasts a 6.7-inch display, improved camera setup, and a 4,900mAh battery with fast charging. The flagship S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a powerful quad-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor. Read full article: Click here

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Leaked prices As per HT, rumors suggest that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus smartphone, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, may be priced between ₹1,04,999 and ₹1,05,999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ was priced at ₹94,999 last year. The top-tier model among the three, the Samsung S24 Ultra, is anticipated to have a price tag of approximately ₹1,34,999. Early predictions indicate that the standard model, the Samsung Galaxy S24, might be priced in the range of ₹84,999 to ₹85,999.

Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Pre-booking offer Samsung S24 series Launch Live Updates: Participants who register for the launch event on Samsung's official website stand a chance to win a ₹5000 voucher and various Samsung products. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone at ₹1,999.