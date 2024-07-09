Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024: Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Buds 3 Pro and everything we expect
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, on July 10 in Paris, will likely showcase the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the innovative Galaxy Ring.
Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, set to take place on July 10 in Paris, France. The tech giant is expected to reveal a slew of new devices, including the latest models in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, the new Galaxy Watch lineup, and the next generation of Galaxy Buds. Additionally, there are rumors that Samsung will introduce its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, adding further excitement to the event.