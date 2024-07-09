Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2024, set to take place on July 10 in Paris, France. The tech giant is expected to reveal a slew of new devices, including the latest models in the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, the new Galaxy Watch lineup, and the next generation of Galaxy Buds. Additionally, there are rumors that Samsung will introduce its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, adding further excitement to the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leading the lineup are the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. These foldable devices are expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, similar to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Speculations also suggest a possible Titanium finish for the Z Fold 6, highlighting Samsung's commitment to premium design and innovation.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to come with a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 6.3-inch cover display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to include 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The camera setup is likely to remain the same, featuring a 50MP main lens.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to retain its previous design while potentially upgrading its hinge mechanism for better durability. It may sport a 6.7-inch main display and a slightly larger 3.9-inch cover display, catering to various consumer preferences with different RAM and processor configurations.

In the wearables segment, Samsung is projected to unveil several smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and a rugged variant, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in a new olive green color, along with existing options. It will likely be powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset, promising significant performance improvements.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, aimed at competing directly with Apple's offerings, is expected to feature a durable circular bezel within a titanium case, a sapphire crystal display, and enhanced brightness capabilities.

One of the most anticipated announcements is the Galaxy Ring, which is expected to feature a sleek design and advanced health tracking capabilities. Available in Black, Silver, and Gold, the Galaxy Ring aims to seamlessly integrate into users' daily lives with its health-focused and AI-driven functionalities.

Rounding out Samsung's showcase are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the latest in its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup. These earbuds are expected to feature a semi-transparent case and stem design, combining style with functionality.

With these exciting new releases, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event 2024 is set to be a major highlight in the tech calendar, offering a glimpse into the future of foldable phones, wearables, and audio devices.

