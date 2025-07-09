Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025: When, where and how to watch the live stream; what to expect

Samsung is gearing up to host its bi-annual Galaxy Unpacked event today (9 July), with proceedings scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM ET) in Brooklyn, New York. The tech firm is widely anticipated to reveal the latest generation of its foldable smartphones, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, during the showcase.

How to watch the livestream The event will be livestreamed through Samsung’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms, enabling global audiences to follow along with the announcements in real time.

Although the company has remained guarded about specifics, promotional material leading up to the event hints at the unveiling of what Samsung describes as the “next chapter” of its Galaxy lineup. The marketing language refers to an “Ultra experience”, which is believed to point toward significant upgrades in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 rather than a new Ultra-branded model.

A prominent theme expected to run through today’s reveals is the integration of artificial intelligence. Samsung has teased the arrival of a new AI-powered interface, which is likely to feature across its next-gen foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected to support expanded Galaxy AI capabilities and potentially introduce hardware-level changes.

In addition to its mainline foldables, speculation points to a more affordable model, possibly titled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This Fan Edition variant would follow Samsung’s existing naming strategy for offering toned-down versions of its flagship devices at lower price points.

Wearables are also likely to feature in today’s announcements. The Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to make its debut, potentially including the standard Galaxy Watch 8 and a returning Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Reports also suggest the unveiling of a successor to the Galaxy Watch Ultra released in 2024.