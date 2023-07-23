Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Date, expected launches and other details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Date, expected launches and other details2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where it is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel and website.
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming week. The event is scheduled for July 26, 2023. The South Korean company has recently released a teaser video suggesting a new hint design for its foldable series.
