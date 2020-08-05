Samsung will be conducting the Unpacked event today to unveil the next generation of Galaxy Note smartphones . Samsung is expected to launch a wide range of products at the event apart from the Galaxy Note 20. The company is expected to launch the next generation of Galaxy Fold device as well.

The event will start at 7:30 pm IST. However, Samsung will be using a pre-recorded video to unveil the new products. According to the company, the video was recorded in Samsung Digital City in Suwon, South Korea. To stream the event live, interested viewers can tune into the company’s official YouTube channel as well as their social media handles.

Samsung is expected to launch two variants of the Galaxy Note 20. The South Korean company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with the standard version. Apart from that the second generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also expected to make a debut.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live may also be seen at the event. Since Samsung has a long list of devices planned for the event, it might be one of the biggest presentations the company has ever broadcasted or conducted.

