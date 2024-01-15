In the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the much-rumored Galaxy S24 series. The spotlight of the event is expected to shine on three variants: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Leaks and speculations have been flooding the internet, offering a sneak peek into the design, features, and specifications of these upcoming flagship smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A recent hands-on video shared by user BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) has surfaced online, revealing the purported design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The video showcases a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, surrounded by remarkably thin bezels. The right edge of the handset features the power button and volume rockers. This leak aligns with previous rumors circulating in the tech community.

One of the previous leaks for gamers is the expected introduction of a groundbreaking feature aimed at addressing overheating concerns during intense gaming sessions. Samsung is reportedly incorporating an enlarged vapor chamber in the Galaxy S24 series to enhance cooling capabilities significantly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to tipster Tarun Vats, the vapor chamber in the standard Galaxy S24 is rumored to be 1.5 times larger than its predecessor, while the S24 Plus might boast a 1.6 times larger chamber. The top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra is speculated to feature an impressive 1.9 times larger vapor chamber compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Speculations surrounding the specifications of the Galaxy S24 series include the potential inclusion of a 1Hz refresh rate, previously limited to the high-end Ultra smartphone, as revealed by leaked information from WinFuture. Color options for the standard models reportedly include Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. In the United States, these smartphones may feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while other regions could see them equipped with the Exynos 2400 SOC.

Rumors further suggest that the standard and Plus variants might sport an improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, deviating from the initially mentioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to come with a titanium frame, aligning with the design aesthetics of its competitor, the iPhone 15 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!