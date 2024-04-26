Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event reported to be held on July 10: Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in focus
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event likely to be held on July 10 in Paris may focus on AI improvements. The event could feature the latest Galaxy Ring smart ring, with eight versions expected. Other launches may include Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and various other devices.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 10, according to a report from SamMobile, which cites several sources confirming the update. The event will reportedly take place in Paris, the city that will host the 2024 Summer Olympics later that month. Furthermore, Samsung is likely to be one of the sponsors of the Paris Olympics.