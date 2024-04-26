Active Stocks
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event reported to be held on July 10: Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in focus

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event likely to be held on July 10 in Paris may focus on AI improvements. The event could feature the latest Galaxy Ring smart ring, with eight versions expected. Other launches may include Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and various other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Ring was unveiled at MWC 2024 on Monday.Premium
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on July 10, according to a report from SamMobile, which cites several sources confirming the update. The event will reportedly take place in Paris, the city that will host the 2024 Summer Olympics later that month. Furthermore, Samsung is likely to be one of the sponsors of the Paris Olympics.

The SamMobile report also suggests that Samsung could focus a lot on AI-related improvements at this Galaxy Unpacked event. Notably, Samsung had also announced a slew of AI-related features with its flagship Galaxy S24 series during the last Galaxy Unpacked event in January.

Spotlight on Galaxy Ring: 

One of the key highlights of the event is set to be the latest Galaxy Ring, the Korean smartphone maker's latest attempt at creating a smart ring. The wearable was first teased by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January and then the design for Galaxy Ring was officially revealed during Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona. 

According to an earlier report by Galaxy Club, the Galaxy Ring will come in eight distinct versions, each with a unique model number ranging from SM-Q500 to SM-Q509. However, two model numbers appear to be missing, fueling speculation that Samsung might have additional sizes or a ninth variant up its sleeve.

Other expected launches: 

Samsung is also expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Fan Edition variants of the two devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event. 

As per 91Mobiles report, the Z Flip FE could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE could be powered by either a Snapdragon or Exynos (2300 or 2200) chipset. 

Samsung could also unveil Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy extended reality (XR) headset - Apple Vision Pro competitor, Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST
