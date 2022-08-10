Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today at 6:30pm today: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently spotted on e-commerce site Amazon. Likely to be the key highlight of today’s event, the smartphone is expected to come with an under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. According to some reports, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 percent. The display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi.

