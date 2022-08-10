Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today at 6:30pm today: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 6:30pm IST. Samsung is rumoured to bring Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds.
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today. At the event, the company is expected to announce a new range of foldable phones including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will succeed last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be telecasted live via the company’s YouTube channel along with Samsung Newsroom and it's official website. The event will kickstart at 6:30pm today. Those interested in watching the event live can click on the link below
What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
As mentioned above, Samsung is rumoured to bring Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones at the event today. Talking about the alaxy Z Flip 4, the handset is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. It is speculated that Samsung may improve battery life of the device, as the old-generation Galaxy Flip 3 worked efficiently but had some issues with the battery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was recently spotted on e-commerce site Amazon. Likely to be the key highlight of today’s event, the smartphone is expected to come with an under-display camera covered with scattered subpixels. According to some reports, the resolution has also been boosted by up to 40 percent. The display area above the under-display camera is expected to have a pixel density of 132ppi.
Samsung is also expected to launch new pair of earbuds- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro after a gap of two years. It is rumoured to be equipped with ANC feature and may come with dual-audio drivers for sharper mids. Samsung is also expected to announce the all-new Galaxy Watch 5 at the event. The smartwatch is said to come powered by Google-Samsung combined wear OS.
