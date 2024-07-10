Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event today: Expected launches, when and where to watch and more
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event live at 6:30pm India time on the company's YouTube channel. Get ready for the official reveal of the latest foldable devices.
Samsung is all set to unveil a host of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked Event in Paris today. The Korean smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will be launching the latest iteration of its foldable devices along with Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds today.