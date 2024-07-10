Samsung is all set to unveil a host of new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked Event in Paris today. The Korean smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will be launching the latest iteration of its foldable devices along with Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds today.

When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked Event today?

The Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 6:30pm India time and can be watched live on the company's official YouTube channel. In order to save you the trouble, we have embedded the live stream link below.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

1) Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6:

While most of the specifications about of Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have been leaked weeks in advance, the official reveal should give us an idea about the pricing and India availability of the new devices.

Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have dimensions of 165x71.7x7.4mm. It could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Flip phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone could have a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is expected to be a 10MP selfie shooter to handle selfie and video calling requirements.

The Z Flip 6 is likely to come with a 4,000mAh battery, although it's not yet clear whether it will support 25W charging or 35W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a 7.6-inch Dynamix AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels. Meanwhile, there could be a 6.3-inch outer display with a resolution of 986 x 2376 pixels.

Notably, the upcoming foldable device could have a reduced weight compared to the Z Fold 5. Reportedly, the Z Fold 6 will weigh only 239g compared to the 253g weight of the Z Fold 5.

The Z Fold 5 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Z Fold 6 is said to come with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display sensor.

2) Galaxy Watch 7 and more:

In the wearables segment, Samsung is projected to unveil several smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and a rugged variant, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in a new olive green color, along with existing options. It will likely be powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset, promising significant performance improvements.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, aimed at competing directly with Apple's offerings, is expected to feature a durable circular bezel within a titanium case, a sapphire crystal display, and enhanced brightness capabilities.

3) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

Rounding out Samsung's showcase are the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the latest in its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup. These earbuds are expected to feature a semi-transparent case and stem design, combining style with functionality.

