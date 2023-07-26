Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today (July 26, 2023) at 4:30 PM IST. The South Korean company has recently released several teaser videos suggesting new design hints for its foldable and flip series.

It is likely that the company may unveil Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Previously, the company had launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Date and timing

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted on July 26. The event will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Livestream details

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event in home country South Korea for the first time. It is likely that the event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel along with its global and India website. Those interested can watch the livestream here.

Samsung is already accepting the pre-orders of its upcoming device. Those interested can pre-reserve by paying an upfront amount of ₹1,999. As announced by the company, those pre-reserving the products will be able to avail benefits worth ₹5,000.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected launches

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series may launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to recent leaks, Samsung is rumored to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, the upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is presently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to photography, it seems likely that the phone will retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an IP58 rating, indicating improved water and dust resistance capabilities.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is slated to receive a significant upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Notably, it is anticipated to feature a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In the photography department, the phone might impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Furthermore, for selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected to be available.

In addition to its foldable lineup, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which could include the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. While concrete details are scarce at the moment, there have been suggestions that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model might also receive an OLED panel, similar to the premium variants in the series.

The Galaxy Unpacked event might also introduce the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Leaks indicate that this smartwatch could feature curved glass and offer improved battery life compared to its predecessor. Excitingly, Samsung has confirmed that the watch will support WhatsApp, enabling users to access the messaging platform directly from their wrists.

Additionally, the watch is rumored to come with a temperature sensor, allowing users to measure the temperature of nearby objects conveniently. With these enhancements, the Galaxy Watch 6 series promises to be a compelling addition to Samsung's wearable lineup.