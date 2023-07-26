Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Where and how to watch the livestream, what all to expect3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event today, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung's official YouTube channel.
Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today (July 26, 2023) at 4:30 PM IST. The South Korean company has recently released several teaser videos suggesting new design hints for its foldable and flip series.
