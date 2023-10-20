Samsung users have been eagerly anticipating the release of the latest Android 14 update, which was announced by Google on October 4 alongside the Pixel 8 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the rollout timeline for Samsung and other brands has not been officially announced, it is expected that the update may soon become available for your Samsung smartphone. Currently, Android 14 beta testing is underway, and the official release is right around the corner.

As per a SamMobile report, Samsung Galaxy S23 series owners can look forward to being the first to enjoy Android 14 and One UI 6.0 on their smartphones by the end of October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsequently, other eligible Samsung smartphones, including foldables and previous generation models, will gradually receive the update. While reports suggest that there are not significant overhauls in the new Android 14, users may still encounter some fresh features.

Samsung users can look forward to a host of exciting new features with the latest Android update. Reportedly, these additions might include Per-app language preferences, Regional preferences, font scaling of up to 200%, enhanced Camera and media capabilities, the introduction of Health Connect, Credential Manager, and a variety of other improvements.

Additionally, Android 14 offers users the ability to segregate their work and personal accounts, and it empowers them to customize both their lock screen and home screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users are likely to receive a notification on their devices once the Android 14 version is released. Following the notification, they will be guided through the installation process. Subsequently, their devices will automatically restart to seamlessly integrate the new operating system and implement the necessary changes. Upon successful installation, users will have the opportunity to explore the fresh updates on their smartphones.

