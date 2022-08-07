Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 real-life images leaked ahead of Aug 10 event

Coming to the Galaxy Fold 4, the hinge area alongside the outer display has become smaller in comparison to the Fold 3. One can also see an under-display camera on the inner display. Biggest changes seen in the photos shared is the display crease on both Fold 4 and Flip 4. The images reveal that the crease has become smaller and less noticeable. While Samsung was long rumoured to be working on reducing the size of crease, it is not clear whether the change is actually coming with the new Fold and Flip series.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}