Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 real-life images leaked ahead of Aug 10 event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4 real-life images leaked ahead of Aug 10 event2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, the company is expected to bring Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
We are only a few days away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 10. Ahead of the launch, images of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have leaked online, giving a peek into the design of the upcoming phones. Popular leakster with Twitter handle name- Noh_tech has shared real-life images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4. The photos show Galaxy Fold 4 in a blue-ish grey color and the Galaxy Flip 4 in a blue color variant.
We are only a few days away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled on August 10. Ahead of the launch, images of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have leaked online, giving a peek into the design of the upcoming phones. Popular leakster with Twitter handle name- Noh_tech has shared real-life images of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4. The photos show Galaxy Fold 4 in a blue-ish grey color and the Galaxy Flip 4 in a blue color variant.
There are no major design changes with the Galaxy Flip 4, if the leaked images are to be believed. While the metal around the hinge has become slimmer, the edges have become comparatively flat compared to its predecessor.
There are no major design changes with the Galaxy Flip 4, if the leaked images are to be believed. While the metal around the hinge has become slimmer, the edges have become comparatively flat compared to its predecessor.
Coming to the Galaxy Fold 4, the hinge area alongside the outer display has become smaller in comparison to the Fold 3. One can also see an under-display camera on the inner display. Biggest changes seen in the photos shared is the display crease on both Fold 4 and Flip 4. The images reveal that the crease has become smaller and less noticeable. While Samsung was long rumoured to be working on reducing the size of crease, it is not clear whether the change is actually coming with the new Fold and Flip series.
Coming to the Galaxy Fold 4, the hinge area alongside the outer display has become smaller in comparison to the Fold 3. One can also see an under-display camera on the inner display. Biggest changes seen in the photos shared is the display crease on both Fold 4 and Flip 4. The images reveal that the crease has become smaller and less noticeable. While Samsung was long rumoured to be working on reducing the size of crease, it is not clear whether the change is actually coming with the new Fold and Flip series.
Meanwhile, Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 with up to $200 in extra credits. In order to pre-book the phones, interested buyers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions. Customers may have to pay a token amount of ₹1,999 to pre-book either of these upcoming devices.
Meanwhile, Samsung has opened reservations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 with up to $200 in extra credits. In order to pre-book the phones, interested buyers can go to the Samsung website and click on the smartphone section for instructions. Customers may have to pay a token amount of ₹1,999 to pre-book either of these upcoming devices.
After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung. At the August 10 event, the company is expected to announce the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The event will start at 6:30PM IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s website along with its YouTube official channel.
After the pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, customers might get additional benefits of up to ₹5000, according to Samsung. At the August 10 event, the company is expected to announce the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The event will start at 6:30PM IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s website along with its YouTube official channel.