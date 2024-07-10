Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Korean giant Samsung is all set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024. The event is anticipated to showcase the latest in foldable technology, smartwatches, and other cutting-edge accessories. This year's announcements might come amid a surge in AI-powered innovations within the smartphone industry.
The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 6:30 PM IST and can be streamed live on Samsung's official YouTube channel. Key highlights of the event are expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Both the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, offering enhanced performance compared to their predecessors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 Launch Live Updates: Samsung plans to integrate its Galaxy AI's "Live Translate" feature into third-party apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, and WeChat, according to leaks from Ice Universe. This move reportedly aims to enable real-time language translation during calls, potentially through direct integrations or overlays. The initiative signals Samsung's push to enhance communication across its ecosystem, offering users seamless multilingual communication across popular platforms.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung is preparing for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event where it is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Ahead of the event, Samsung has confirmed that these new watches will feature its enhanced BioActive health sensor.
This updated sensor promises more accurate health measurements compared to previous models, incorporating advanced features for predictive and preventative wellness. The sensor includes improved photodiode performance and utilizes a range of LED colors to enable precise readings of various health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and stress levels.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked Event, a new sneak peek of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 has surfaced through an unboxing video shared online. Originally posted by @OnlyTechAE and re-uploaded on YouTube via Android Authority, the 24-second clip showcases the earbuds being unveiled from their official packaging and subsequently from the charging case.
This latest glimpse reveals the Galaxy Buds 3's redesigned appearance, which has been hinted at in previous leaks. Featuring AirPods-like stems with a distinctive dark strip along each one, the overall aesthetic appears notably contemporary. The video and accompanying images highlight the earbuds in white and dark gray color variants. Notably absent, however, are any glimpses of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, rumored to incorporate illuminated details along the stems.
In addition to the refreshed design, expectations are high for the inclusion of advanced AI features, in line with current trends in wearable technology.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung Mobile's Digital Health Chief, Hon Pak, has announced the upcoming release of the Galaxy Ring, slated to debut by the end of 2024. Recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Ring will feature a square-shaped charging case akin to those used for earbuds, offering both storage and charging capabilities.
To recall, the tech giant filed a patent in February 2023 outlining the Galaxy Ring as a wearable smart device meant to track, measure, monitor, and upload health, fitness, and sleep-related information.
The Galaxy Ring is highly anticipated for its speculated features, including ECG functionality and blood flow measurement to monitor vital signs such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels. It is rumored to support Samsung SmartThings for device control and enable wireless payments through Samsung Pay.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Leading the lineup could be the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This foldable device is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, similar to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. Speculations also suggest a possible Titanium finish for the Z Fold 6, highlighting Samsung's commitment to premium design and innovation.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to come with a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 6.3-inch cover display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to include 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The camera setup is likely to remain the same, featuring a 50MP main lens.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung is likely to enhance its Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra with advanced health monitoring features, including a new sleep apnea detection capability recently spotted in user tests, reported 9To5Google.
Following FDA approval, this feature monitors blood oxygen levels over two nights to assess sleep apnea risks. It is currently available in the One UI Watch 6 beta for Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, hinting at a broader rollout with the Galaxy Watch 7 launch.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors have been complex, suggesting the Unpacked event will reveal a single model, excluding the speculated "Ultra." However, a new report from WinFutire (via 9to5Google) now hints that Samsung may still develop a high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 "Ultra," amidst pressure from Honor Magic V3's impending launch in China. Uncertainty lingers whether this "Ultra" is akin to the rumored "Slim" model.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: Samsung has welcomed GalaxyAI in Delhi, with its post on X, saying, “#GalaxyAI is here. Can you guess in which city? Hint: Not exactly heart-shaped, but some people call it the heart of India. Stay tuned! 😉 Galaxy Unpacked on 10 July, 2024 at 6:30 PM. #SamsungUnpacked."
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live Updates: The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, and you can catch it live on Samsung's official YouTube channel. To make it easier for you, we’ve embedded the live stream link below.