Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 receives BIS Certification, hinting at imminent lndia launch
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has obtained BIS certification with model number SM-F741B and may feature a 50MP rear camera. It is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate and faster charging.
Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This clamshell foldable phone has been the subject of numerous rumors over recent months. It has reportedly obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating a forthcoming release in India, and has allegedly appeared in the Camera FV-5 database, suggesting enhancements to its rear camera system.