Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This clamshell foldable phone has been the subject of numerous rumors over recent months. It has reportedly obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating a forthcoming release in India, and has allegedly appeared in the Camera FV-5 database, suggesting enhancements to its rear camera system.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has secured BIS certification, bearing the model number SM-F741B. Screenshots shared by the publication indicate that the certification was granted on Monday, May 20. While the BIS listing confirms the phone's launch in India, it does not divulge any specific details regarding its specifications.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has allegedly appeared in the Camera FV-5 database. This listing indicates a primary sensor with a 12.5MP resolution, which is probably a 50MP camera utilizing pixel binning.

The sensor is expected to feature a 5.4mm focal length and support both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The introduction of a 50MP main rear camera would be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is equipped with a 12MP primary camera.

Last month, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was spotted on the Geekbench website under the model number SM-F741U. It was listed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the Android 14 operating system, and 6.75GB of RAM.

As per a report from Gadgets 360, earlier leaks and rumors have indicated that the forthcoming flip phone will boast a larger cover display compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants with 256GB or 512GB of storage. Additionally, it might support 25W charging. Samsung's second Unpacked event of 2024 is rumored to be scheduled for July 10. As the speculated launch date approaches, more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are likely to emerge online.

