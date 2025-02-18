Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a new hinge design, flexible glass, and better thermal management. With 25W fast charging, it may offer faster speeds and a slimmer profile. The phone is likely to be unveiled with Android 15.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest clamshell foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. While details about the upcoming device have been trickling in through various leaks, a new report suggests that the handset will bring several key improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to tipster PandaFlash X (@PandaFlashPro) on X, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is set to introduce a redesigned hinge, aimed at making the crease on the foldable display less noticeable. Additionally, the device is expected to feature a new type of flexible glass and an enhanced vapour chamber for improved thermal management.

Samsung is also said to be refining the display efficiency of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The foldable phone is rumoured to incorporate Samsung's ProScaler display algorithm, which was first introduced with the Galaxy S25 series. Furthermore, it could benefit from a new version of Samsung's ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered photography tools, potentially enhancing the camera's performance.

Despite retaining the 25W fast charging capability seen in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the upcoming model is tipped to offer marginally faster charging speeds. The device is also speculated to have a slimmer design, making it more compact and lightweight compared to its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 2500 chipset. Samsung is likely to offer the handset in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, both paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone is anticipated to run on Android 15-based One UI 7.1 and could feature a display with an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits.