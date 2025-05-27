Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Z Fold 7: Major differences we expect to see

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 has allegedly been spotted again in synthetic benchmarks. This time, the device was reportedly seen in a Geekbench listing spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X. The listing reveals a Samsung device featuring the Exynos 2500 chip. It scored a single-core score of 2012 and a multi-core score of 7563. The Geekbench listing also reveals CPU details, with one core at 3.3 GHz, two cores at 2.75 GHz, five cores at 2.36 GHz, and two cores at 1.8 GHz, making for a deca-core processor.

The RAM is listed as 10.68 GB, which could mean 12 GB of RAM will be present, along with Android 16.

If this does turn out to be true, it would make for an interesting comparison to the Z Fold 7, which is expected to be the other foldable launched this year by Samsung, and is anticipated to be a traditional-style foldable, instead of a clamshell-style foldable like the Z Flip 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Flip 7: Here's what we expect If the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 does debut with the Exynos 2500 or 2400, it would be a big difference compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is reportedly expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the current Qualcomm flagship. Moreover, it could feature Samsung's tuning and be a custom Snapdragon for Galaxy chipset, similar to what other Galaxy models this year, including the S25 Ultra, are expected to pack. However, based on the benchmark scores, the phone may not be as powerful as the Z Fold 7.

Another set of differences could be the presence of a telephoto camera with the Z Fold 7. Samsung has not included a telephoto camera in its clamshell-style foldables yet, and the renders that have leaked so far do reveal that the Z Flip 7 may continue to ship with a dual-camera setup, one of which could be a wide camera and the other an ultra-wide shooter.

It is also being hinted that the Z Fold 7 could double down on being thin, so that is something Samsung could be aiming for.

Having said that, Samsung could always revert to its previous strategy and launch the device with region-specific hardware, meaning the Exynos 2500 for some regions and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for others, as has also been hinted in reports. Therefore, this is worth keeping in mind.