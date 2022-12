Samsung is starting to roll out the December 2022 Android security patch for some of its Galaxy series smartphones. The company has released a security update to its Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US.

As per a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a firmware version F936U1UEU1BVKB. The update size for the smartphone is almost 400MB and currently it is rolling out on AT&T’s network in the US. Reportedly, this latest security patch will fix 93 security vulnerabilities which can be found in Galaxy devices.

Here’s how to download the update:

STEP1. Launch the Setting app on your smartphone.

STEP2. Now scroll down and tap Software update.

STEP3. Finally, tap Download and install the update.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

For optics, this Samsung smartphone has five cameras: one on the cover display, one under display camera on the main screen, and the remaining three on the back panel. Its triple rear camera is headlined by a 50 MP sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a dual-pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation and a field of view of 85 degrees. It also supports a 12 MP secondary camera with ultra wide lens including 123 degrees of field of view. The third lens is a 10 MP sensor coupled with a telephoto lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C charging. The phone packs a 4,400mAh dual battery supported by 25W charger.