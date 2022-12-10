Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets new Android security patch: How to download

Samsung is starting to roll out the December 2022 Android security patch for some of its Galaxy series smartphones. The company has released a security update to its Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US.
Samsung is starting to roll out the December 2022 Android security patch for some of its Galaxy series smartphones. The company has released a security update to its Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US.
As per a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a firmware version F936U1UEU1BVKB. The update size for the smartphone is almost 400MB and currently it is rolling out on AT&T’s network in the US. Reportedly, this latest security patch will fix 93 security vulnerabilities which can be found in Galaxy devices.
As per a report by Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a firmware version F936U1UEU1BVKB. The update size for the smartphone is almost 400MB and currently it is rolling out on AT&T’s network in the US. Reportedly, this latest security patch will fix 93 security vulnerabilities which can be found in Galaxy devices.
Here’s how to download the update:
Here’s how to download the update:
STEP1. Launch the Setting app on your smartphone.
STEP1. Launch the Setting app on your smartphone.
STEP2. Now scroll down and tap Software update.
STEP2. Now scroll down and tap Software update.
STEP3. Finally, tap Download and install the update.
STEP3. Finally, tap Download and install the update.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
For optics, this Samsung smartphone has five cameras: one on the cover display, one under display camera on the main screen, and the remaining three on the back panel. Its triple rear camera is headlined by a 50 MP sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens and a dual-pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation and a field of view of 85 degrees. It also supports a 12 MP secondary camera with ultra wide lens including 123 degrees of field of view. The third lens is a 10 MP sensor coupled with a telephoto lens.