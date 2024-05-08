Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at wider outer display and sharper design, report
Recent leaks reveal a possible design evolution for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, drawing inspiration from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Changes include a wider outer display and sharper corners, but concerns persist about the camera quality and aspect ratio compared to competitors.
A recent leak from US-based case maker Thinborne hints at a significant design shift for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This new design, which seems to draw inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, features flatter surfaces and sharper edges—a stark departure from previous models. While the phone's official launch is still months away, these leaked images have sparked mixed reactions among fans.