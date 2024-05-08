A recent leak from US-based case maker Thinborne hints at a significant design shift for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This new design, which seems to draw inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, features flatter surfaces and sharper edges—a stark departure from previous models. While the phone's official launch is still months away, these leaked images have sparked mixed reactions among fans.

First reported by SamMobile, Thinborne, known for creating ultra-thin phone cases, briefly shared a CAD rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on social media before quickly taking it down. This glimpse revealed a possible evolution from the narrow and elongated outer display characteristic of earlier Z Fold models. The outer display's 23:9 aspect ratio in the Z Fold 5 made typical smartphone tasks like typing, browsing, and watching videos feel cramped and inconvenient.

According to IceUniverse, a reputable industry insider, the leaked screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 indicate a slightly wider outer display, expanding from approximately 57mm on the Z Fold 5 to about 60mm on the new model. These protectors also exhibit sharper corners, resembling the design style of the Galaxy S24 series.

However, this change may not be as groundbreaking as some would hope. Even with this adjustment to a ~22:9 aspect ratio, the Z Fold 6's outer screen could still lag behind competitors like the OnePlus Open, which offers a wider ~20:9 aspect ratio.

Aside from the display, there are also concerns about the camera system. The Z Fold 5's camera, while adequate, did not quite deliver the quality expected from a premium foldable. Rumors suggest that the Z Fold 6 might follow a similar pattern, with modest camera improvements.

For loyal users of the Galaxy Fold series, there's a glimmer of hope in reports about a potential 'Ultra' variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This higher-end model could address some of the standard version's shortcomings, possibly featuring a better camera setup, a more user-friendly outer display, and even S Pen integration similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's foldable lineup once led the market, but competition from devices like the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open has intensified. With expected upgrades for both competitors later this year, Samsung's incremental changes to the Z Fold series might struggle to keep pace, potentially arriving too late to retain its market dominance.

