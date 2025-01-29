The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 from Samsung are expected to debut later this year. Both the devices will likely include performance upgrades and larger, slimmer displays compared to earlier models.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 expected to debut later this year. The South Korean tech giant has followed a consistent launch pattern, introducing its foldable range in July over recent years. If the latest leaks hold true, 2025 will be no different, with reports suggesting the devices could be released by late July or early August.

Pricing details emerge A fresh leak has provided insights into the potential pricing of Samsung's upcoming foldables. According to Twitter tipster @PandaFlashPro, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will maintain the same pricing structure as their predecessors in most global markets. If accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to start at ₹1,64,999 in India, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could begin at ₹1,09,999—identical to the launch prices of last year’s models.

This suggests that Samsung may not impose a price hike on its flagship foldables this year, a move that could be in response to consumer demand for more competitive pricing. Additionally, speculation is rife that the brand will introduce a budget-friendly alternative in the form of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, catering to users seeking a more affordable foldable experience.

What to expect from the new foldables The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are tipped to bring several significant enhancements. Reports indicate that both devices will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset, promising improved performance and efficiency. In terms of display, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, aligning with the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to sport a slightly larger 6.85-inch main display, an upgrade from the 6.7-inch panel on the Flip 6. Additionally, the cover screen may expand to 4 inches, compared to the 3.4-inch cover display on its predecessor. Another notable change is that both devices are expected to be 10 per cent slimmer, offering a sleeker and more refined design.