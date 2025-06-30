Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 specs leak ahead of July 9 Unpacked Event: Here's what to expect

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on 9 July is expected to reveal Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. These devices are likely to boast slimmer designs and enhanced features. Additionally, new Galaxy smartwatches and earphones are anticipated.

Written By Govind Choudhary
30 Jun 2025
Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for 9 July, and the company is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. A new leak has revealed alleged specifications for both devices, pointing to slimmer designs and upgraded displays.

What all to expect

According to details shared by tipster Setsuna Digital via Weibo, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature an 8-inch internal display paired with a 6.5-inch external screen. The device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Design-wise, it may incorporate an aluminium frame and a glass ceramic back panel. It is tipped to measure 8.9mm in thickness when folded and just 4.2mm when open, weighing around 215 grams. This would make it significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which comes in at 12.1mm folded and 239g.

The Fold 7 is also said to include a 10MP selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to receive several upgrades. It may come with a 4.1-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch internal screen, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. This could mark a notable step up from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which features a 3.4-inch outer screen and 6.7-inch main display.

Battery capacity could also see an improvement, with the Z Flip 7 rumoured to house a 4,300mAh unit, up from the 4,000mAh battery found in the previous generation. The new model is tipped to measure 13.7mm when closed and 6.5mm when open, and weigh 188g, offering a sleeker profile than its predecessor.

In addition to the new foldables, the 9 July event is also expected to include the launch of updated Galaxy smartwatches and earphones. Pre-reservations for the upcoming devices have already opened in India.

