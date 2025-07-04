Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaked in hands-on images ahead of Unpacked Event 2025: What to expect

Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, has been allegedly showcased in a fresh set of hands-on images just days before its expected unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The leak hints at the device’s revamped design and suggests several previously rumoured specifications.

Advertisement

The images, shared by tipster Jukan Choi on X, show the handset in what appears to be a Blue Shadow variant. They offer views of the front, rear, and side profiles, highlighting a refined design approach that departs slightly from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Notably, the triple rear camera layout is retained but now lacks the distinct individual camera rings seen on the previous model, as per the images.

A key visual takeaway is the seemingly crease-free inner foldable display, which appears to open fully without hinge resistance. The side profile reveals a slimmer design and a clearly visible SIM tray. If leaked dimensions are accurate, the device will measure just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded, down from the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 12.1mm and 5.6mm, respectively.

Advertisement

The Fold 7 is expected to be available in multiple colour options including Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and Blue Shadow. Storage variants are likely to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. In select European markets, prices for the 256GB and 512GB models are tipped to be EUR 2,227.71 (approximately ₹2,23,000) and EUR 2,309.03 (approximately ₹2,31,100).

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 specs leak ahead of July 9 Unpacked Event

As per previous reports, the device may feature an aluminium frame paired with a glass ceramic back. The internal main display is expected to span 8 inches, with the cover screen measuring around 6.5 inches. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

The official reveal is anticipated during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event next week, where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to make its debut.